Mahama Courts Clergy Support After Previous Attacks

In a surprising turn of events, former President John Dramani Mahama has reached out to Ghana’s clergy, seeking their support and urging them to speak up against happenings in the country.

This move comes after John Mahama’s previous criticisms of the clergy for not vocalizing their opinions on national issues.

Mr Mahama, the Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), made this plea during a “worship with the clergy” event in Accra on October 1, 2024, as part of his campaign for Election 2024.

He emphasized the crucial role religious leaders play in shaping Ghana’s governance and their responsibility to guide the country’s direction.

This recent overture marks a shift in Mahama’s stance, as he had previously attacked the clergy for their perceived silence on national issues.

In 2020, John Mahama criticized Ghana’s religious leaders for failing to speak out against the government’s policies, which he deemed unjust.

Mahama’s change of heart may be strategic, as he seeks to garner support from the influential clergy ahead of the 2024 elections.

His efforts to engage with religious leaders aim to tap into their vast network and moral authority.

Mahama’s relationship with Ghana’s clergy has been complex.

In 2014, he faced criticism from some religious leaders for his handling of corruption allegations and economic issues.

