NDC Deploys Foreigners To Mine In Water Bodies – Dr. Afriyie

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

A stunning accusation has been leveled against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) by Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokere Constituency and Middle Belt Campaign Coordinator for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Dr. Afriyie, the NDC has deployed foreigners to engage in illegal mining in Ghana’s water bodies, deliberately polluting them for political gain.

Speaking on a campaign rally, he explained “The government has made significant strides in arresting foreign nationals who have been allegedly brought in by the NDC to pollute our water bodies. These actions are not only politically motivated but aimed at damaging the government’s credibility in mining areas”.

He noted that the NDC in order to make the Akufo-Addo led government unpopular in just two months to the general elections has adopted the strategy by deploying the foreigners allegedly to engage in illegal mining by polluting the water bodies, which is politically motivated to undermine government’s credibility

Dr. Afriyie warned that halting community mining operations could cost the ruling party parliamentary seats in affected constituencies. He emphasized that the NPP’s efforts to clean up the mining sector could be misinterpreted by locals, leading to electoral losses.

Illegal mining, or “galamsey,” remains a contentious issue in Ghana.

The government has taken a strong stance to clamp down on these activities due to environmental degradation.

The NPP’s efforts to regulate mining and protect the environment may be misinterpreted by some as anti-development.

Polls and Politics

Recent polls indicate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leading former President John Dramani Mahama in the presidential race.

The NDC’s alleged actions may be an attempt to shift public opinion against the NPP.

-BY Daniel Bampoe