PNC Begs EC To Reconsider Bernard Mornah’s Disqualification

Bernard Mornah

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has made a passionate appeal to the Electoral Commission (EC) to reconsider the disqualification of its presidential candidate, Bernard Mornah, citing human errors and omissions in the provisional voters register.

At an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, PNC National Chairman Samson Asaki Awingobit urged the EC to rethink its decision, highlighting the commission’s acknowledgment of human errors in managing elections.

Awingobit argued that if the EC accepts errors as part of the process, the PNC’s disqualification should be re-examined under the same understanding.

Mornah’s journey to the presidency has been marked by controversy, having won the party’s flagbearership slot amidst drama and legal challenges from contender David Apasera

Bernard Mornah’s disqualification stems from issues with his nomination forms, specifically the requirement for signatures from registered voters in all 16 regions of Ghana.

The EC’s decision was met with outrage from the PNC, which attributed the errors to human mistakes and omissions in the provisional voters register.

EC’s Response

The EC has maintained that Bernard Mornah’s disqualification is in accordance with the electoral laws of Ghana.

“The commission cannot compromise on the integrity of the electoral process,” EC Chairperson Jean Mensa stated. “Candidates must meet the requirements as stipulated by law.”

Mornah’s Lawsuit

Bernard Mornah, when disqualified, sued the EC, seeking an order restraining the Commission from proceeding with the election without his candidacy, a declaration that his disqualification was unconstitutional, and an order compelling the EC to declare him eligible to run in the election.

Implications

The outcome of Mornah’s lawsuit and the PNC’s appeal will have significant implications for the 2024 presidential election.

If successful, Mornah’s reinstatement could alter the electoral landscape and potentially impact the chances of other candidates.

-BY Daniel Bampoe