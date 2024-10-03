Ursula Commissions “Hat Trick” Projects in Ablekuma West

In a massive boost to Ablekuma West’s progress and development, Member of Parliament Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has commissioned three vital projects. The initiatives include a disability-friendly footbridge at Nasarawa, a community center and palace, and a school canteen at Gbegbeyise.

The Nasarawa footbridge will greatly enhance accessibility between two key economic zones and unify diverse communities within the constituency.

Residents will no longer face obstacles when moving around, fostering a more integrated and connected municipality.

For the children of Gbegbeyise, the new school canteen is a game-changer.

Long overdue, this facility will ensure decent meals and improved hygiene under the government’s school feeding program.

This development will create an ideal learning environment, allowing students to focus on their studies without distractions.

The community center and palace at Nasarawa will serve as a hub for social gatherings and events.

This will strengthen community bonds and provide a convenient space for residents to come together.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, representing Ablekuma West Constituency as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed gratitude to the community for their unwavering support.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining and caring for these projects.

During the commissioning, Owusu-Ekuful encouraged the gathering to join the digital revolution by voting for her and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming elections.

Her message resonated with the crowd, highlighting the potential for transformative change.

-BY Daniel Bampoe