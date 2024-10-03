My Body Is Real, Not BBL- Benedicta Gafah

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has dismissed rumours that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), affirming that her body is entirely natural and she has no plans for such a procedure in the future.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Benedicta addressed the ongoing speculation, firmly denying reports of any enhancement surgery. When asked if she would ever consider a BBL, she responded, “Never!” and emphasized, “Yes, my body is real. I think I’ve even lost weight now. I haven’t been under the knife.”

While she expressed no issue with cosmetic surgery for others, Benedicta feels it’s not something she needs at this point in her life. “I don’t have a problem with people who go under the knife. I think I am okay with my body, and I feel I am still too young for such interventions,” she remarked.

Although open to potential enhancements in the future, Benedicta made it clear that a BBL is not an option. “But should there be a reason to do an enhancement surgery, I would. Why not? I will never have a BBL,” she indicated.