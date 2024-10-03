NDC Supporters Allegedly Attack Socrate Safo & Halifax

Socrate Safo and Halifax Ansah Addo

Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo and media personality Halifax Ansah Addo were allegedly attacked by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Winneba, Central Region.

In a Facebook post, Socrate Safo revealed that the attack occurred while they were in their vehicle, alleging that NDC supporters attacked them with knives and vandalized their car. Although both men were unharmed, their vehicle sustained damage during the incident.

“NDC supporters just attacked me and Ansah-Addo Halifax with knives and vandalized our car in Winneba for God knows what,” Safo wrote in his post.

The reason behind the attack remains unclear. Safo, a known supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been vocal in his political stance, though it is uncertain if this was a factor in the incident.