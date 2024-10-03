Western North Regional Chiefs Endorse Bawumia’s Presidential Bid

In a resounding display of appreciation and support, traditional leaders in the Western North Region have overwhelmingly backed Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential ambitions.

The endorsement comes on the heels of Bawumia’s extensive tour of the region, where he showcased his administration’s development strides.

Dr Bawumia’s visit to Sefwi Bonzain was met with immense enthusiasm, as the chief of the area, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, warmly received him at his palace.

The Krontihene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, expressed profound gratitude to Bawumia for transforming the region through infrastructure development.

Road Construction: A Game-Changer

“We never thought this day would come, but you’ve made it happen,” Nana Ofori Ahenkan II remarked, specifically highlighting the construction of Juaboso and Bonzain town roads. “Our former chief wanted to see our road constructed, but unfortunately, he never did. But during my time, the NPP government has started constructing our roads – roads that never saw construction in their lifetime.”

Bawumia’s Policies: A Campaigning Force

The chief noted that Bawumia’s policies and achievements are spearheading his campaign. “Your Excellency, now, I am not even the one to campaign for you; your policies and works are already doing the campaign for you.”

He echoed the sentiments of the Paramount Chief, who had made similar remarks the previous day.

A Call to Action

Nana Ofori Ahenkan II urged his people to vote massively for Bawumia and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Juaboso Constituency, Dr. Alex Ampaabeng. “I always say the rewards for politicians are here on earth. So, looking at the work Dr. Bawumia and the NPP government have done, go out and vote massively for them on December 7 for them to continue their good works.”

Regional Development: A

Top Priority

Bawumia’s visit underscored his commitment to regional development, with key projects including Road construction in Juaboso and Bonzain, improved healthcare facilities, enhanced education infrastructure, and economic empowerment initiatives.

-BY Daniel Bampoe