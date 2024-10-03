Stars Ready For African Legends Night

Four best-selling veteran musicians will be storming the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for a grand music concert dubbed “African Legends Night”.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 5, 2024, Global Media Alliance (GMA), organisers of the event, is stopping at nothing to ensure that the celebrated musicians deliver a one-of-its-kind concert.

Destined to be a night full of glamour, this year’s edition will also feature an incredible lineup of homegrown veteran highlife musicians including Okyeame Kwame, Adane Best and George Jahraa.

They will be performing alongside South African musician, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who is the headline act.

In a show of their dedication and readiness, the musicians have been conducting rigorous rehearsals to perfect their voices and performances.

Each act is bringing their unique flair and timeless hits to the stage, promising fans an unforgettable night of music that spans across generations and borders.

Speaking to the media during one of her rehearsal sessions, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, the South African songstress renowned for hits like ‘Umqombothi’ and ‘I’m Burning Up,’ shared her excitement about the event: “The energy in Accra is always amazing, and this time will be no different. Fans can expect a powerful performance full of classics and maybe a few surprises.”

Okyeame Kwame, Ghana’s “Rap Doctor,” also expressed his excitement while preparing for his set. “African Legends Night is such an important event for African music, and I’m honoured to be part of it. We’re ready to deliver a show that will celebrate our rich African musical heritage.”

Adane Best, known for his unique blend of highlife and traditional Ghanaian rhythms, hinted that his performance will take fans down memory lane with his classic hits while celebrating the culture that has inspired his music.

George Jahraa, a legend in his own right, expressed how thrilled he is to reunite with his fans in Ghana.

“The rehearsals have been intense because we want to give the audience a night they’ll never forget. We are all working hard to ensure that when we step on that stage, it’s pure magic,” he stated.

Tickets are available for purchase – GH¢450 for single and GH¢800 for double, which can be bought at Airport Shell, YFM Legon City Mall, Silverbird Cinemas, and Global Media Alliance, and online via egotickets and shortcode *713*33*20#.

There are also limited VIP tickets and table reservations for patrons.

African Legends Night has become synonymous with excellence in music and entertainment, consistently delivering world-class performances that celebrate the best of African music.

The event has featured some of the continent’s most celebrated artistes, including Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Freddie Meiway, Kanda Bongoman, Amakye Dede, and Daddy Lumba among others.