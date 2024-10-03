Gyakie Steals Show @ Hang Out Festival

Gyakie

Thousands of music fans were thrilled with great musical performances at this year’s edition of the annual ‘Hang Out Festival’ held at the Ahenfie Hotel Royal Unity Lodge in Berekum.

Gyakie, who was the headline artiste, thrilled fans to their satisfaction, performing most of her hit songs to entertain the fans.

Her vocal ability was even better than usual and fans couldn’t resist her stage performance as they demanded for more.

She wowed the crowd with a performance of her number-one singles, including ‘Something’ and ‘Forever’.

Gyakie won the hearts of music fans at the event with her exquisite stagecraft and singing ability.

Gyakie did what she knows best, and as usual, she got fans on their feet to dance to tunes.

The Hang Out Festival, known for bringing together top artistes and entertainers, proved once again to be a platform for showcasing musical talent and engaging performances.

Gyakie’s performance at the event solidified her status as one of Ghana’s most dynamic performers, proving that she can seamlessly blend music with a captivating stage presence.