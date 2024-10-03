Stonebwoy’s ‘Jejereje’ Video Tops Charts

Stonebwoy

Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy’s newly released ‘Jejereje’ music video has reached number one on YouTube and Apple Music charts days after its release.

Stonebwoy released ‘Jejereje’, featuring Dutch guitarist and producer Ginton, from his upcoming sixth studio album on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The song has taken over the airwaves and generated a lot of buzz on social media among Ghanaian and international music fans.

In less than a week, the official music video for ‘Jejereje’ has earned recognition as the number one video on YouTube in Ghana, amassing an impressive 600k views.

The visual has also claimed the top spot on Ghana’s Apple Music Top Videos Charts (all genres), highlighting its popularity and appeal to a broad audience in the country.

The song’s success on the two top music video charts marks an impressive feat for Stonebwoy, who is preparing to release his new album in October 2024.