Club 824 Builds Bridges In Northern NPP

Members after an engagement in one of the constituencies in the North

A voluntary New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Club 824, has embarked on a vigorous community outreach campaign in the Northern Region.

Made up of business personalities, professionals, diplomats, retired academics and technocrats who hail from the Northern Region, the group has embarked upon an aggressive outreach drive.

Members are visiting and interacting with former and current party executives, patrons, elders, retired party activists and opinion leaders in the North.

The exercise seeks to promote unity and mutual coexistence in the party that will galvanise more votes for the NPP’s presidential and parliamentary candidates, and avert voter apathy during the forthcoming polls.

The Club has been instrumental in getting disgruntled party members in Savelugu, Nantong, and Bimbilla who declared their intention to go independent to rescind their decisions.

The Club has called on all NPP members, supporters and activists to put the party first and bury whatever differences they may have against any government or party officials, so the NPP will retain power and have majority Members of Parliament (MPs).

Addressing their target groups at meetings held in the Eastern Corridor of the Northern Region, Tamale Metropolis, Kumbungu and Savelugu constituencies, Club 824 members noted that, the goodwill exhibited for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia across the country gives hope for a resounding victory come December 7, even as they called on all past and current executives to work assiduously as a united front to make the region part of Dr. Bawumia’s victory.

According to the group, the party has chosen a transformational leader who is taking some bold decisions to transform Ghana.

The group has appealed to the regional and constituency executives to develop a mechanism to give hope to the people through effective and formalised communication methods to party members at the grassroots, to avert the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) fabrications, misinformation, and propaganda.