NAS, Customs Observe Heart Day

Abdul Rahman demonstrating BLS techniques during the training

In commemoration of World Heart Day, the National Ambulance Service (NAS) engaged Customs Officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Tema Collection, for sensitisation exercises on the skills necessary to respond effectively to emergencies.

The exercises, which involved about 65 customs officers, witnessed intensive training on prompt Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques, which significantly increased survival rates in cardiac arrests, drowning, choking, and other emergency.

Training on BLS also helps minimise brain damage caused by lack of oxygen, as well as improving outcomes, it was disclosed during the exercise.

In his address, Deputy Director of Public Relations, NAS, Simmons Yussif Kewura, said raising awareness on heart health and BLS training seeks to empower officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond effectively in emergencies.

Yussif Kewura further stated that “with the lessons learnt by the officers on BLS, they can be the first line of defense in a critical situation, potentially saving the lives of their colleagues, loved ones, and even strangers.”

Chief Revenue Officer, Systems Administrator for Customs Operations, Esther Kwakyewa Amekudzi, recounted how the organisation lost a colleague as a result of cardiac disease.

“We lost one of our own recently as a result of cardiac disease. I believe that at the time of his attack, if there was somebody around to aid him it would have been quite different,” she said.

Ms. Amekudzi said the BLS training is timely as recent cases of heart-related deaths have increased, adding that “most of us here after this training will have to be ambassadors to also impact this knowledge into others as well, so that we can better manage emergencies before the professionals set in.”

She also bemoaned the inadequate ambulance service in the country, saying, “We need more ambulances in addition to the existing ones in the country. This will increase the swiftness of emergency response by the service.”

Facilitators for the BLS training included Paramedic Christina Achena, Paramedic Sampson Donkor and PAEMT Daniel Asare, Greater Accra Regional Administrator, Advance EMT, Abdul Rahman.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke