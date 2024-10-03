‘Rally Behind Bawumia’

Mimi Duah

The Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mimi Duah, has charged the youth to rally massively behind the flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and all parliamentary candidates of the party.

According to her, Dr. Bawumia has policies which set the youth of the country on a path to success.

She said most of their policies are youth-oriented and have what it takes to empower Ghanaian youth to achieve their dreams.

Mimi Duah made these remarks at the ‘Girls Girls Meet Up’ event which took place at Patty’s Event Centre, East Legon in Accra on Sunday.

The Deputy National Women’s Organiser noted that many policies and programmes have successfully been implemented for which the citizens have reaped the benefits of these interventions.

For this reason, she urged the youth not to sit for the opposition to project a wrong narrative of the country on their campaign platforms.

She, therefore, called on all sympathisers of the NPP to carry the message of the party’s policies to the people, adding that the NPP has demonstrated over the years that it is not selective but people-centred.

“We know what you can do, we know your capabilities as youth, the party has a strong belief in you,” she concluded and thanked all young ladies who thronged the venue to make the meetup a memorable one.

By Clifford Owusu