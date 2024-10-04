Akufo-Addo Seeks To Avert Nationwide Strike Over Illegal Mining Concerns

In a last-ditch effort to prevent a crippling nationwide strike, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met with union leaders on Thursday, October 3, 2024 urging them to reconsider their planned October 10 walkout.

The strike, spearheaded by organized labour, is a response to the government’s perceived inaction against illegal mining, which has ravaged Ghana’s environment.

A History of Environmental Degradation

Ghana’s natural resources have faced unprecedented threats from illegal mining, prompting widespread outrage. Organized labour has consistently demanded decisive action, citing the devastating impact on the country’s ecosystem.

A Call to Action

During the closed-door meeting, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the urgency of the situation and pledged to address labour’s concerns.

He requested additional time to work on their demands, seeking to avoid the economic repercussions of a nationwide strike.

Next Steps

President Akufo-Addo has invited organized labour to another meeting next week, aiming to further discuss their demands and explore solutions.

This development follows previous interventions, such as NAGRAT calling off their strike following the president’s intervention.

-BY Daniel Bampoe