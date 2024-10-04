NDC MP Fights For Protesters’ Rights In Court

The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 32 protesters from the Democracy Hub against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General.

The protesters claim their human rights were violated during a peaceful demonstration that turned violent in September 22.

The protests, which took place between September 21 and 23, began peacefully but turned violent after clashes with the police.

The Ghana Police Service accused the protesters of blocking roads, dismantling barriers, obstructing traffic, and damaging property at Accra’s 37 Roundabout.

Out of the 53 arrested, nine are currently in prison, while the rest remain in police custody.

The prosecution claims that the protesters were properly cared for, even receiving meals from the popular restaurant Papaye.

However, defense lawyers dispute this, citing harsh conditions in custody.

During a bail hearing, the defense requested the release of the protesters, but the prosecution opposed bail due to concerns over the protesters’ unknown addresses.

A Call for Justice

The judge denied bail and remanded the protesters until October 8, prompting the protesters to express their dissatisfaction by singing patriotic songs.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, has condemned the remanding of the protesters as “high-handed” and “draconian”.

Mr Mahama emphasized the need for balance between maintaining law and order and safeguarding human rights.

Allegations of Police Brutality

The protesters allege they were subjected to unlawful arrest, detention, and mistreatment.

Defense lawyers dispute the prosecution’s claims that the protesters were properly cared for, citing harsh conditions in custody.

Seeking Justice

The lawsuit seeks to enforce the protesters’ fundamental rights, including Freedom of movement, right to protest, Personal liberty, respect for human dignity, freedom of expression, protection against unlawful arrest and detention, right to legal representation, and right to bail pending trial.

Political Implications

This case has sparked tensions between the opposition NDC and the ruling government, as the NDC has accused the police of bias and suppression of dissent.

BY Daniel Bampoe