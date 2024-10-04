Bawumia Engages First-Time Voters Nationwide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to embark on a nationwide tour to connect with first-time voters, starting from – Thursday in the Bono Region.

As the number one candidate on the ballot paper, Dr Ba wumia has already been engaging with the youth through his “Youth Connect” initiative as part of his campaign tour across the country, sharing his vision for Ghana’s transformation through digitalization and socio-economic development.

This extensive tour will cover all 16 regions, 18 universities, 35 colleges of education and health, and 17 senior high schools, demonstrating Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s commitment to empowering young Ghanaians.

His campaign slogan, #ItIsPossible, echoes his optimism for Ghana’s future, while #ProtectingTheFreeSHSLegacy underscores his dedication to preserving the country’s free Senior High School policy.

As the winner of the NPP’s presidential primaries with 61.47% of the vote, Bawumia has already shown his ability to rally support across the country.

His constituency-focused campaign has taken him to various regions, including the Western Region, where he engaged with constituents in Ahanta West, Ellembelle, and Jomoro respectively.

Through this nationwide tour, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia aims to deepen his connection with Ghana’s youth, listening to their concerns and sharing his plans for the country’s progress.

With his experience as Vice President and his vision for a digitalized Ghana, Dr Bawumia is poised to make a lasting impact on the country’s future.

-BY Daniel Bampoe