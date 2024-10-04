I’m Coming To Fight Armed Robbers- Mahama Declares

Former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to armed robbers in Ghana, promising to equip the police with the necessary resources to combat the growing menace.

Addressing locals in Nalerigu, the North-East Regional Capital, John Mahama pledged to prioritize the safety and security of citizens if he wins the 2024 general elections.

He explained that armed robbery has become a major concern in Ghana, with incidents reported across the country, adding that the phenomenon has left many feeling vulnerable, and Mahama’s promise to tackle it head-on has resonated with many Ghanaians.

However, John Mahama outlined his strategy to combat armed robbery, including: Providing vehicles, tools, and resources to enhance mobility and response times, ensuring citizens can go about their daily lives without fear of armed robbery, and aslo potecting the rights and interests of those affected by armed robbery.

“We know that armed robbers are disturbing you,” Mahama said. “NDC is the party that knows, a government that knows how to deal with armed robbery. When we come, we’re going to equip the police, we’re going to give them vehicles, we’re going to give them all the things that they need to combat armed robbers.”

He said “NDC is going to come and make Ghana safe again. So that our mothers can go to the market and come back without fear that they will be ambushed by armed robbers, their phones will be stolen, their money will be stolen.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe