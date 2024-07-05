Majority Berates Minority

Members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament have challenged their Minority counterparts to act in the best interests of the country, warning that Ghanaians will not be generous to MPs if they allow an interruption in governance just because of pending elections.

This comes after members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee of Parliament abstained from the vetting of the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo.

Prior to the start of the process, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, signed a statement indicating that the boycott was motivated by the country’s current economic challenges.

He claimed that several foreign companies had relocated from Ghana and argued that such occurrences necessitated a reduction in government size rather than an increase.

“We are again unable to support this nomination by President Akufo-Addo at this time because our country has gone through very difficult periods, including the crippling economic crisis, food insecurity, debt default as a result of excessive borrowing, corruption in government and wasteful and reckless expenditures,” the statement said.

In response, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority said the reasons provided for the boycott by the Minority are regrettable.

In a statement, the Majority said the government would continue to engage in a “whole-of-society approach” to address the country’s challenges.

“This is to ensure that all our people in the various sectors are brought on board the business of national development.

“While lauding the Government’s achievements, we also recognise the persisting difficulties. It is precisely these challenges that make it imperative for governance to continue without interruption,” the statement indicated.

It added, “In soccer, important goals are scored both in regular and injury time. Every moment counts.”

The Majority Caucus expressed optimism that their colleagues on the other side will change their position and act in the best interests of the country, allowing government business to proceed in good faith.

“It is, therefore, our hope that our colleagues on the other side will reconsider their position and act in the best interest of the country, enabling with all good faith, the business of Government to proceed,” the statement emphasised.

“Our compatriots nationwide will not view this august House charitably should we enable an interruption in governance merely on account of pending elections,” it continued.

The statement indicated that the Majority would try to engage their colleagues in the same collegial spirit that has defined their relationship in the august House.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House