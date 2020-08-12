‘Make Kpone SHS Boarding’

Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo presenting the items to the headmaster

Authorities of the Kpone Community Day Senior High School (SHS) in the Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region have appealed to government to change the status of the school to help curb the growing immoral lifestyles among students.

The Kpone Community Day SHS, popularly known as the E-Block, which was built to serve students in the Kpone and Tema communities has 120 students from other parts of the country.

Being a day school, most students from outside the area have rented accommodations where their lifestyles leave much to be desired, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

Wiafe Akenteng, headmaster of the school, said a change of the status of the school from day to boarding would prevent the inappropriate lifestyles, especially among the female students.

He took exception to the situation where students had to trek some 5km everyday from the school junction to the school, due to the unavailability of a school bus to commute them to campus.

The headmaster made the appeal when the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpone-Katamansu Constituency, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, donated some educational material, computers, Covid-19 PPE and office furniture to the school.

According to the MP, he made the donation following a touching request made to him by the school; and urged them to take good care of the items. The school authorities announced that since reopening they had not recorded any Covid-19 case.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Kpone