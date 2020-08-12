Otumfuo Requests Support For West African Countries

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for economic support for West African countries including Ghana in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the deadly virus has taken a huge financial toll on the countries in the West Africa sub-region, hence the need for such countries to be supported.

In this regard, the Asantehene has appealed to the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to take the lead by providing support for the countries.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the strong call when the President of EBID, George Agyekum Nana Donkor, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The EBID is a regional bank that is owned by the 15 countries in the West African sub-region. The bank seeks to ensure economic growth among member countries.

The meeting was held in closed doors due to measures taken by the Manhyia Palace to ensure social distancing and other health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

Briefing the media about what Otumfuo told him, the EBID President said the king was much concerned about the negative effects of Covid-19 on countries in the sub-region.

Otumfuo therefore urged “me to lead my bank to extend support to the 15-member states of ECOWAS in view of Covid-19 and infrastructural deficit facing the countries.”

He said “Otumfuo also urged me to marshal all resources to ensure our countries were adequately catered for in terms of resources to create employment and reduce poverty.”

Nana Donkor said he was touched by the wise counsel of the Asante monarch, indicating that the king’s statement would be given maximum attention by the EBID.

He said the visit to the Manhyia Palace was his first ever since he was appointed as president of EBID, and it offered him the chance to introduce himself to Otumfuo.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi