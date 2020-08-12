‘I Felt Insulted By Hearts’ Contract’

Thomas Abbey

Thomas Abbey, a former Hearts of Oak captain, says he felt disrespected by a contract his previous employers offered him in 2018.

He said his strong desire to stay on, notwithstanding the terms and clauses in his renewed contract forced him out of the Phobian family.

His exit indeed shocked the entire Hearts family, having served them well and was in the best of forms

Abbey, who joined Hearts in 2010, finished the 2017/28 season as the second-highest top scorer in the Ghana Premier League after hitting the back of the net 13 times.

He told Untold Stories series, “I was willing to continue with the club (Hearts of Oak), because I had played for them for a long time, so I was expecting them to renew my contract.”

Abbey, who was one of the finest in the Ghana WAFU winning side in 2017, added,” Usually is a year to the end of your contract, there is a renewal, I had one year left but there weren’t making any attempt to renew.

“I decided to also take a decision, they had already made their mind to release me at the end of the season but I was lucky to secure myself another club.

“Initially, they presented a contract to me but I felt insulted because even my previous contract with them was better than what they presented. So after the season, I decided to leave.”

He is currently a free agent, and despite the near friction before his departure, he has expressed his wish to return to the club but on a condition that the offer is not ‘insulting’.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum