Kotoko CEO Advised… To Consult Gods

Barely a week after assuming the Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer position, Nana Yaw Amponsah (NYA) has been advised to consult the gods.

To the former Kotoko management member, Yamoah Afrifa Ponkoh, that is the way to go if the newly appointed CEO would succeed at the club.

He stated that adhering strictly to the club’s tradition ensures great success; hence, the admonishing.

“This is Asante Kotoko and not Manchester United. So you must follow the norms and traditions of the club if you want to succeed,” he said on Happy FM.

The former Kotoko ‘operations’ man said, “If he doesn’t follow the norms and traditions he will fail, even if he recruits Ronaldo or Messi to play for the team. Herbert Mensah didn’t do it and we lost a cup final here in Kumasi. So it’s up to him to do it or not.

“The Kotoko job is different all together. He has to join a group within the club so he knows the ins and outs before he can succeed. Working for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak comes on a different level so it’s very important. ”

Yamoah Ponkoh also advised him to seek counsel from past administrators and management members of the club.

He stated that engaging trusted football people who understand the traditions of the club’s social and others issues will also help him succeed.

“The job is not only done in the office but greater part of the job is down on the field,” he added.

Ponkoh is credited with ‘operations’ for Kotoko’s tough games during his spell with porcupine Warriors.

Amponsah has been handed a three-year contract subject to renewal to restore the club’s lost fortunes.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum