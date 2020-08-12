Omjay To Releases OdoyewuWith Marvel Wealth

Omjay and Marvel Wealth

Afro pop and highlife artist, Omari-Siaw Felix, aka Omjay, will on August 15, release one of his best collaborations so far, titled Odoyewu.

The song is Omjay’s first collaboration this year. Omjay said “the song means a lot me and I needed someone who will give it an extraordinary touch; and the lot fell on my Nigerian brother, Marvel Wealth, who actually played the beat and blessed me with a wonderful verse.”

“Marvel Wealth is a wonderful producer who really understands music very well and so he actually brought the best out of me. Marvel is a talented young man, very creative, a song writer, beat producer and a good artiste as well. It was fun working with him and I am looking forward to doing it again,” Omjay told BEATWAVES.

The song is about a guy who was so in love with a lady and was pouring out his feelings to her. “This song is actually a real life story. At some point in time I thought I was not going to fall in love again until I met this lady. So I was really in my feelings when I was writing this song,” he added.

It has been a year since Omjay released his first song titled Abena, which featured Daddy V, a talented young and upcoming artist.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who supported, motivated and shared the song for me, I really appreciate it.”

Marvel Wealth in an interview with BEATWAVES said, “Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has affected my plans, I am still keeping my head high and working hard. I am therefore urging my fans to stay safe and follow the protocols in other to help fight the spread of the virus.

“All I want you guys to do for me now is to follow us on all social media platforms, @wealthnationmusic_7 support my music and help me push my music to the world.”