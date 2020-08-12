‘My New Single With Medikal Will Make Impact’

Kwaisey Pee

Highlife artiste, Akwasi Opoku, aka Kwaisey Pee, has released a new danceable single titled Nonfa, featuring rapper, Medikal.

The song which was released a couple of weeks ago is making huge impact on social media as well as some online digital play stores.

According to the musician, the single which has good sound quality and good backing vocals will make impact on the music scene very soon.

He has been very vibrant in the past since the release of his smash hit songs such as Krokro Me, Mehia Odo, Akono Yaa and Nyane Me, which won him a Ghana Music Award for Best Male Vocal performance in 2007.

Nonfa, which is a highlife song mixed with afro beat rhythm was produced by Kay Pee. Its video was directed by Yaw Skyface.

From lyrics to rhythm to tempo to sound to hook, Nonfa is just an irresistible highlife/afro beat track that promises to be a big hit for Kwaisey Pee.

The singer, BEATWAVES gathered, believed that the song would surely rub shoulders with those already on the music scene.

Kwaisey Pee explained that he had worked tirelessly on the new single which would surely meet the demand of music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

The highlife musician who wants to be counted among the best in the Ghanaian highlife music scene says his objective is to reach the top of the ladder and make it to the international music market.

Though not new on the music scene, Kwaisey Pee has demonstrated with his Nonfa single that has done his home work well enough to give Ghanaians just what they expect from him.

Born to a legendary highlife musician, Agyaaku, Kwaisey Pee, who has a number of hit songs to his credit, has been able to consistently appeal to generations of Ghanaians with his purely highlife brand of music.

He has performed with various bands including Jewel Ackah’s Butterfly Six and Nana Tuffour’s Sikadwa Band among others.

He has three albums, Krokro Me, Akono Yaa and Nyane Me, to his credit.

The Nyane Me, which is a 13-track album featured acts like TiC, Kontihene, K. K Fosu, Ofori Amponsah and his late father, Agyaaku.

By George Clifford Owusu