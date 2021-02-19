Malcolm Nuna Breaks Wizkid Record

Malcolm Nuna

Sensational young Ghanaian hiphop/afrobeat artiste, Malcolm Nuna, has eclipsed a decade-long record previously held by Nigerian icon Wizkid for “the most patronised West African song within first week of release by a teenager.”

Wizkid’s ‘Holla At Your Boy’ classic, off the crooner’s critically-acclaimed debut studio album ‘Superstar’, set the benchmark for teenage music acts after going on to amass an estimated download and Youtube-streaming record exceeding 124,000 within the first week of release in January 2010.

Perhaps more impressively, Wizkid’s record was set before the advent of streaming platforms and streamlined distribution channels.

It is fair to add that experts speculate that ‘Holla at Your Boy’ by Wizkid could have peaked at over 1.2m streams within the first week of release in today’s more digitally-inclined world.

But 18-year-old Ghanaian music prodigy Malcolm Nuna may not care after knocking the renowned Nigerian pop legend off one of his less-celebrated feats.

Nuna’s debut hit single, ‘Money Man’, claimed the record after achieving over 150,000 streams within the first three days of release.

The exploit has not only cemented the starlet’s reputation as one of Africa’s brightest young talents in showbiz, but seems to have clearly lived up to the hype after months of anticipation.

Young Nuna is perhaps one of very few African artistes still celebrating steady positives amid the COVID-19 crisis.

After signing a record deal with Alkians Entertainment, the artiste is now being mentioned in the same breath with legends such as Starboy Wizkid.

Could the Ghanaian starlet go on to have a career like the Nigerian legend? Time will tell.

Born Malcolm Nunana Hehetror, the versatile singer, songwriter and performer, who burst onto the scene in 2019, recently released his maiden 17-album ‘Hasta La Vista’.

Some of the songs on his album include ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’ among others.