Malian Leader Lauds Nana

President Akufo-Addo with Mr. Bah N’Daw (left), Mali President after a one – day working visit to Ghana at the Jubilee House

The President of the interim government and the Head of State of Mali, Bah N’Daw, paid a day’s working visit to Ghana as part of his tour of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub region.

He was met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, who welcomed him to the country.

At a later meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, he described as “astonishing”the President’s sterling mediation skills and leadership qualities.

He said President Akufo-Addo as Ecowas Chairman has helped to restore peace in Mali, which is now transitioning into a democratic path once again after the military take over.

He likened President Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s former and late President Kwame Nkrumah who played a pivotal role in the Pan-African movement.

That, he said, was due to the fact that Akufo-Addo as Chairman of ECOWAS has been able to “successfully and unbelievably bring peace between fighting brothers who have different point of view.”

President N’Daw, a retired military Colonel and Former Defence Minister was sworn in as Mali’s interim President, more than a month after a military coup overthrew embattled leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Coup leader, Colonel Assimi Goita was also sworn in as interim Vice-President of the transition during a ceremony recently in the capital, Bamako.

President N’Daw said the success story of what the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has achieved in Mali would encourage him lead all the different parties in Mali to a successful democratic process.

He said to show appreciation to the work of President Akufo-Addo, he and his delegation decided to make Ghana his first port of call for his ECOWAS trip, adding that Ghana was also a leader in the Pan-African movement they admired.

Mali’s transition leader reaffirmed his commitment to the age-old relationship between Ghana and his country, and pledged his commitment to strengthen the relationship.

President Akufo-Addo told President N’Daw that his appointment was a mark of the trust and confidence the people have in him.

“That during a time of crisis and during a time of need when the people of Mali needed a man of integrity to steer the country into the path of democratic accountability, you stood tall,” he said.

