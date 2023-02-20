Mamprugu Youth Resist Arrest of Nayiri, Newly Enskinned Bawku Chief

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the youth of Mamprugu have vowed to resist any attempt by security agencies to arrest the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, and the newly enskinned Chief of Bawku, one Alhaji Seidu Abagre.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, an attempt by military personnel to arrest the King of Mamprugu and the newly enskinned Bawku chief was resisted by the youth who blocked the road leading to the Nayiri palace at Nalerigu in the North East region.

This follows a bench warrant issued by the Bolgatanga High Court sighted by DGN Online for the arrest of Alhaji Seidu Abagre and the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, and his kingmakers under section 71 of the criminal and other offenses procedure Act 1960(ACT 30).

The Vice Chairman of the Nalerigu Youth Association, Johnathan Alhassan Musah, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online described the bench warrant for the arrest of the Nayiri as an unfortunate order.

“ If they know that what Nayiri did is wrong why can’t they sue him but to come and arrest the overlord of Mamprugu is unfortunate.”

He indicated that the youth of Mamprugu will resist and deal severely with any attempt by any person who comes to the palace to arrest the Nayiri.

“We the youth of Mamprugu are alert and we are cautioning every government authority that if they make any attempt to repeat this move with our overlord we will resist with every strength within us.”

Mr. Musah stated that the current situation with the King of Mamprugu shows that the NPP government only used the people of Mamprugu for political power.

“We are saying Nana Addo think you so much for using us and now that you have the power you are dumping us and using that power to bully us but we are saying that the Mamprugu and the entire North East region will advise ours appropriately.”

Meanwhile, the government has rejected the enskinment of one Alhaji Seidu Abagre as the chief Bawku by the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II.

A statement signed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah read, “the government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security.”

According to the minister, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka I l is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted, and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

He indicated that the Security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba adding that any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and under the law.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu