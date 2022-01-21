Man, 20, Nabbed For Pushing Wee To Police Cell

The Weija Divisional Police Command in Accra have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly smuggling narcotic substance suspected to be Indian hemp to an inmate.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Juliana Obeng, the suspect identified as Christian Danso aged 20, transported the substance through a ventilation hole behind the cell to his friend who is a suspect in custody at the Weija Toll Booth Police Station.

“On January 12, 2022, a police officer while on duty at the Weija Toll Booth Station, smelled the scent of Indian hemp and saw smoke coming from the direction of the cell and immediately, conducted a search in the cell.”

She said in the course of the search, the officer discovered the substance hidden in a blanket being used by the inmates who are on remand.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the substance suspected to be narcotics was delivered by suspect Christian Danso through the ventilation hole behind the cells,” she added.

The Accra Regional PRO said the police subsequently arrested the suspect at his hideout at Weija and in his caution statement, admitted to having committed the offence.

“He also demonstrated how he managed to deliver the substance through the ventilation hole at the back of the cell to his friend,” she said.

She added that investigation is in progress and suspect together with his other accomplices will be processed for court.

The Regional Police Command reiterates their commitment towards the prevention of crime.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey