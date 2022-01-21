John Kumah Tackles Sanitation For Constituents

Dr. John Kumah

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Dr. John Ampomtuah Kumah, has rolled out a ‘One Community, One Ultra Modern Public Toilet Facility’ project in his constituency.

According to him, the project is ongoing in 30 communities and upon completion will tackle and improve the sanitation conditions in the Ejisu constituency.

“So far, in partnership with private companies in the Ejisu Club 100, 30 communities are to benefit from these facilities which include boreholes, and modern biodigester facilities,” he said.

Dr. John Kumah explained that six more toilet facilities are ready for commissioning this week.

“The nine beneficiary communities whose projects have been completed are Abenase, Ejisu Akyeremade, Akyawkrom, Boankra, Akokoamon, Donyina, Besease, Bonwire, and Essienimpong,” he noted.

He added that, in total, 9 out of 30 of the facilities have been completed and commissioned, with the rest at various stages of completion.

He, however, appealed to the constituents to rally behind the Akufo-Addo-led government to help develop the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe