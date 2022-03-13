Man, 45 Gunned Down Over Galamsey, Killers  Identified

The deceased

A Misunderstanding between two mining groups at Akyem Twapease in Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region has led to the death of a 45-year-old man.

The deceased, Eric Twumasi was shot in the head by unknown assailants in his house on Saturday afternoon with a pump-action gun.

According to a Police report, a 63-year-old man Kingsley Gyapong, a miner and resident of Tweapease, on Saturday morning stormed the Police around 10am and reported that he saw a group of gun-wielding men who he identified as Ecolac, Simon, Kofi Emma, Abincolo, Ashaiman, and Kwasi Owusu firing pump action guns and locally manufactured pistols indiscriminately.

The man narrated that, the deceased Twumasi was allegedly shot dead in the process with a pump-action gun.

The Police were quickly dispatched to the scene and met the body of Twumasi in a pool of blood in a supine position in his corridor with his brain gushed out.

“A pump-action gun was found in the compound with one used shell of 4 AAA Cartridge,” the Police report said.

The body has since been conveyed and deposited at the Kade Government Hospital morgue after the Medical Doctor, Dr Nelson declared Twumasi dead.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced as no arrest has been made yet.

BY Daniel Bampoe