Man 64, Commits Suicide

A 64-year-old man has reportedly shot himself at Ebiram in the Central Region.

John Kwaku Mensah, according to the police, committed the act in his own home at Abiram.

The Deputy Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Evans, said the incident occurred on Monday, June 6, 2021, around 9:10 am.

He said the Essarkyir Police station received the report on the alleged suicide and when they visited the scene of the crime, they saw the lifeless body of the deceased lying in a supine position in a pool of blood, inside his hall which is an uncompleted building.

He revealed that besides the deceased were a single barrel gun, a cutlass and a small plastic bottle containing an unknown liquid beside him.

“The body of deceased was inspected and was sent to Salt Pond government hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy,” he said.

The case is still under investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey