Man City Weigh £65m January Move For Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Manchester City are reportedly considering activating the £65 million release clause of Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo when the transfer window opens in January.

The Bournemouth attacker has been at the centre of increasing speculation, with several Premier League sides monitoring his situation as he weighs a potential move as early as January 2026.

Semenyo, 25, has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, but sources indicate he favours staying in the Premier League. Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all tracking the in-form winger, regarded as one of the league’s most explosive attacking threats this season.

City’s interest is believed to be driven by a pressing need for attacking depth as they continue to chase Arsenal in the title race. The champions have leaned heavily on Erling Haaland for goals, exposing the lack of alternative firepower in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

The speculation intensified after contrasting midweek results: Manchester City edged Fulham in a dramatic 5-4 contest, while Bournemouth suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Semenyo has been a standout performer for the Cherries this campaign, registering six goals and three assists. He is expected to be in action when Bournemouth welcome Chelsea to the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

With the January window approaching, all eyes remain on whether City will step forward and trigger the forward’s sizeable release clause.