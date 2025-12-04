Black Queens Suffer 2-0 Loss To England In Int’l Friendly

Black Queens lineup

GHANA’S BLACK Queens slumped to a 2-0 loss to the Lionesses of England in an international friendly match on Tuesday night at the St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England.

England took an early lead in the 6th minute through Lucia Kendall when the ball fell to her in the six-yard area.

Arsenal star Alesia Russo scored the decisive winner in the 95th via a penalty after a VAR decision.

The Black Queens could not really test Anna Moorhouse in the England goal as they failed to convert any of their three shots, with the English goalie having to make only one save.

The game was also a return to St Mary’s for Wiegman, who began her four-year tenure as England boss with an 8-0 win over North Macedonia there in 2021.

During her time in charge, England have reached three successive major tournament finals, winning two of them, and this week’s victories over China and Ghana brought a celebratory air to finish a memorable year.

Despite the loss, Head Coach of the Black Queens, Kim Lars Bjorkegren praised the team for the performance againt a team that are currently the UEFA tittle holders, and believes his side is moving in the right direction.

“As a coach, you always want to win… but we are 67th in the world and faced a team that may be the best in the world right now. We can be proud of our performance, and we feel we are moving in the right direction.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak