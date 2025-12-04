FAW, GFA Seal Strategic Partnership To Boost Coaching, Collaboration

Kurt Okraku (2L) with FAW officials

THE FOOTBALL Association of Wales (FAW) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have entered a new strategic partnership aimed at improving coach development, promoting knowledge exchange, and expanding football cooperation between the two nations.

As part of the agreement, Ghanaian coaches will gain access to the FAW’s highly regarded coaching education system.

A select group of coaches identified by the GFA will travel to Wales in 2026 to begin specialised training—an opportunity expected to strengthen Ghana’s long-term football development.

The partnership was formalised during a visit by a high-level GFA delegation led by President Kurt Okraku to the FAW’s headquarters in Hensol.

There, the delegation held talks with FAW CEO Noel Mooney and Chief Football Officer Dr. David Adams. The discussions explored opportunities for collaboration, including potential youth and senior international fixtures between Wales and Ghana, who recently secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FAW CEO Noel Mooney expressed enthusiasm for the agreement, noting that partnerships of this nature “create valuable opportunities to exchange ideas and support the continued growth and development of football across the world.”

Dr. David Adams, the FAW’s Chief Football Officer, highlighted the broader benefits of the initiative, emphasising that it would provide Welsh youth players with the exposure needed to experience football beyond Europe. He added that the collaboration would also allow both nations to share expertise as they seek to excel at major tournaments.

GFA President Kurt Okraku welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to build a more innovative and globally connected football ecosystem. He praised the FAW’s strong reputation in coaching development and said the initiative would ultimately enhance player performance and strengthen Ghana’s national teams across all age categories.

BY Wletsu Ransford