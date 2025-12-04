Alexi Lalas Hopes For U.S.–Ghana Clash At 2026 World Cup Draw

Former U.S. international Alexi Lalas says he is eager to see Ghana drawn alongside the tournament hosts in next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars, who secured qualification with an impressive 25 points at the top of their group, are set to make their fifth appearance at the global showpiece.

Speaking on Fox Sports’ World Cup preview programme ahead of Friday’s draw at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C., Lalas said he would welcome a U.S.–Ghana matchup, despite acknowledging the threat the West Africans traditionally pose.

“This isn’t a great Ghana team… Give me Ghana,” the former defender declared. “This isn’t a great Ghana team, but it is still Ghana. They have plenty of history when it comes to playing against us.”

Ghana and the United States have developed a compelling World Cup rivalry. The Black Stars won their first two meetings—2-1 in the 2006 group stage and again 2-1 in the 2010 round of 16, with Asamoah Gyan delivering the decisive blow in extra time.

The U.S. claimed their only victory in 2014, edging Ghana 2-1 in their opening group match in Brazil.