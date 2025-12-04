Nicki Minaj Hails Ghana After Song Tops Chart

Nicki Minaj and Davido

American rap act, Nicki Minaj, has hailed her music lovers in Ghana after Davido’s song “Holy Ground”, which was released some five years ago and features her, was included in the top most streamed songs on the Ghanaian Apple music chart.

Her appreciation follows after Season Miraj on X posted a photo of the song’s chart number under the caption, “Despite being released 5 years ago, “Holy Ground” by Davido featuring @NICKIMINAJ is ranked the 83rd most streamed song on Apple Music Ghana 🇬🇭 in 2025.”

In response, Nicki Minaj responded with an emoji of the Ghana flag, a heart hands emoji generally saying “I love you” or “I care about you a lot,” and a pink bow emoji representing celebration and femininity.

“Holy Ground” is a collaboration between Nigerian singer Davido and American rapper Nicki Minaj. The song is part of Davido’s album “A Better Time”, released in 2020. The track was produced by SperoachBeatz and features a blend of Afrobeats and hip-hop.

In the song, Davido and Nicki Minaj trade verses, with Davido singing about finding his “holy ground” in a relationship, while Nicki Minaj brings her signature sass and style. The song has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with many praising the chemistry between the two artistes.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke