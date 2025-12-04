Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie Drop ‘Have Mercy 2’

Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian highlife star, Kofi Kinaata, has released “Have Mercy 2”, a sequel to his 2022 track, teaming up with rap icon Sarkodie for a powerful fusion of highlife and hiplife.

The track delivers everything fans admire about both artistes: soulful melodies, reflective storytelling, and sharp lyrical craftsmanship.

Kofi Kinaata’s storytelling pairs with Sarkodie’s preacher-style flow, creating a highlife-hip-hop blend that fans are calling their New Year resolution.

Produced as a heartfelt collaboration, since Sarkodie first co-signed Kinaata in 2013, the song arrives with visuals framing it as a musical service, drawing streams across YouTube and Audiomack.

Following the release of the song, Kofi Kinaata and Sarkodie have been trending on X, with many praising the two musicians for the collaboration.

According to Ara Maestro, “There’s a reason Kofi Kinaata has won four Songwriter of the Year awards. He’s the best songwriter in Ghana #HaveMercy2.”

Sage Kenny wrote, “Sarkodie has the greatest flow in the whole world bro herh. Words so touching. ‘Have Mercy 2’ by Kofi Kinaata featuring Sarkodie is my New Year resolution.”

Big Stomzy also wrote, “The storytelling on ‘Have Mercy 2’ is unmatched. Kinaata did not come to play! #HaveMercy2.”

Big Kay wrote, “Rev. Sarkodie and Apostle Kofi Kinaata bless us with a new banger, a true reminder that there’s still hope ahead.”

KJunior added, “Kofi Kinaata never misses… absolutely incredible pen game from him featuring The Landlord… a time to be alive.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke