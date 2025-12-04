Odefille To Unveil Thai-Inspired Executive Collection At Accra Fashion Week 2025

A model in an Odefille outfit

Odefille, the Ghanaian fashion house known for its refined approach to modern C-suite apparel, will debut a bold new collection at Accra Fashion Week 2025 scheduled to take place from December 14–21, introducing a sophisticated blend of Thai-inspired design and South-East Asian styles-driven creativity.

The collection marks a significant evolution for the brand, which has built its reputation on structured silhouettes, executive-ready tailoring and a commitment to comfort, style and exclusivity.

Titled ‘The Thai Collection’, the new line draws from Thai, Indonesian related South-East Asian styles from the 1960s through the 1980s, merging vintage Asian influences with contemporary elements designed for today’s professional woman and man.

This year’s presentation moves beyond the social impact focus of Odefille’s 2024 Bambose collection, which featured textiles hand-painted by single mothers in northern Ghana. Instead, the 2025 showcase explores a more personal narrative. “This collection reflects that journey while staying true to our vision of empowering the modern executive through exceptional design,” Co-Creative Director Nadia Asantewaa Nkandobi stated.

She added that the collection allowed Odefille to explore elegance through a completely new cultural lens. “By drawing from Thai heritage while honouring the realities of womanhood, we wanted to create pieces that feel both globally inspired and deeply personal. It is a reminder that executive fashion can evolve, adapt and still remain empowering,” she stressed.

Odefille’s appearance at Accra Fashion Week 2025 reinforces the brand’s growing interest in global cultural references and its ambition to broaden the definitions of African executive fashion. The event will bring together designers, buyers and fashion stakeholders from more than 20 countries.

Odefille’s Thai Collection will be unveiled during the main runway showcases, offering audiences an early look at the brand’s latest exploration of global aesthetics and executive fashion.

The label will showcase the collection exclusively during the main runway events from December 14–21, 2025, joining designers from across Africa, Europe and Asia.