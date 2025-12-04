Saudi Authorities Tighten Pilgrimage Rules For 2026

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) has advised banned prospective pilgrims for next year’s Hajj not to venture making payments to that effect.

The warning, according to a release from the PAOG, comes in the light of a decision by the Saudi Government through their Hajj and Umrah Ministry not to allow banned persons or those who seek to use inappropriate permits to perform the pilgrimage. Last year, it would be recalled that a total of 269,000 persons were banned from performing the Hajj because they did not possess the appropriate permit to do so.

Among those affected, according to the release, were some Ghanaians who suffered additional punitive action of being banned from entering Saudi Arabia for five years.

“Additionally, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism has prohibited all accommodation facilities in Mecca from hosting anyone who does not possess a valid Hajj permit or a work /residency permit during the Hajj season. These measures are designed to enhance safety, reduce congestion and maintain order throughout the pilgrimage,” the statement said.

In the light of the foregone, the PAOG “strongly advises all accredited Hajj agents and prospective pilgrims to refrain from processing or accepting Hajj payments from individuals who have been officially banned by the Saudi authorities. Doing so may result in severe complications and non-refundable losses,” the statement added.

No refunds will be made to any banned individual who attempts to pay for Hajj 2026, and the Saudi government will not issue visas to such persons under any circumstances.