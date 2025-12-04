Chief Justice Inaugurates Schools’ Justice Clubs

His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie inspecting a guard of honour by Fijai SHS cadet. INSET: Some of the students present

The Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has emphasised that the law is not only the preserve of lawyers and judges but a living guide for all citizens; young and old alike.

He said when young people are exposed early to the principles of justice, integrity, and accountability, they grow into adults who uphold and defend the values in every sphere of life.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the inauguration of Justice Clubs and swearing-in of officers of the clubs for 13 Senior High Schools drawn from the Central and Western regions.

The clubs are to help orient the students on the rule of law and to understand that orderly society is built on respect for rules, rights, and responsibilities.

The establishment of the Justice Clubs in the Senior High Schools is a visionary initiative of the Judicial Service of Ghana.

To this end, seasoned mentors from both the Bench and the Bar have been assigned to the clubs.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Fijai Senior High School in the Western Region yesterday.

The Chief Justice noted that the move would not only help the students learn about the justice system but to live out its ideals in their schools, families, and communities.

“Let the Justice Clubs become spaces for discussion, problem-solving, advocacy and community service,” he noted.

He charged the various officers of the clubs to lead with integrity and diligence, and not to lord it over their colleagues.

“Be exemplary in your conduct and service. Inspire your peers to uphold honesty, fairness and discipline — for these are the foundations of justice,” he stressed.

The Judicial Secretary, Musah Ahmed, also noted that the empowering initiative represents another significant stride towards embedding the principles of justice and the rule of law deeply within the lives of young people.

“This will ensure that even more young minds can actively engage with and learn from our nation’s entrenched justice system,” he pointed out.

Her Ladyship Justice Prof. Olivia Anku Tsede, Chairperson of the Chief Justice’s Mentoring Programme, also called on the students to be advocates of rule of law in all their endeavours.

The Chief Justice had earlier administered the Oath of Office to the elected officers of the clubs.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Fijai