Man In Critical Condition After Using Acid For Ablution

A 40-YEAR-old man’s life is reportedly hanging on the thread as he accidentally performed ablution with an acid after attending nature’s call in Kumasi.

Tijani Ayuba, a shoemaker in the Kumasi Central Market, a Muslim, picked a plastic ablution container, which was on the stairs of the public toilet, to clean himself.

Unknown to him, cleaners of the public toilet mistakenly had left behind the container also known as ‘Buta’, full of acid which they used to clean the toilet.

Ayuba, according to a police report sighted by the paper, instantly experienced burning sensations after he had used the liquid to cleanse himself, thinking it was water.

The incident, which happened on Friday around 11:45am, attracted scores of curious people to the scene, who rushed the teary victim to the hospital for treatment.

“The victim was visited at the KATH emergency ward and found in a stable condition. He sustained skin burns on his genitals, thighs and right hand,” the police report said.

Meanwhile, the two toilet cleaners, whose negligence has led to the severe injuries of the shoemaker, have since been apprehended to assist the police in investigations.

The duo, namely Pebire Asampana, 50, and Kofi Dacamna, 35, reportedly told the police that they used the acid in the ‘Buta’ to clean the toilet and they mistakenly left it behind.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi