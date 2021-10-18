German Envoy Meets Otumfuo

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull and his delegation with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has officially introduced himself to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The meeting took place at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the official seat of the Asante monarch, as the two dignitaries had fruitful discussions on the development of Ghana.

Mr. Krull, in his remarks, said among his prime objectives, is working assiduously to improve the brotherly relations between the two sister countries.

According to him, Germany and Ghana have worked closely for so many years to the mutual benefit of the two sister countries and their citizenry.

The German Ambassador therefore stated emphatically that his administration would do its utmost best to help deepen Germany-Ghana relations.

Mr. Krull was of the strong conviction that both Germany and Ghana have what it takes to continue to work closely together for the benefit of the people.

Otumfuo, on his part, acknowledged the support that Germany has extended to Ghana over the years, and expressed his appreciation in that regard.

He, however, stated that he was looking forward to more collaborations between Ghana and Germany so that citizens of the two states would benefit more.

The Asante King particularly called for more Germany support and training for Ghanaian youth in the areas of technology, employment and agriculture.

He stated that Ghana has a lot of potential in the aforementioned areas, therefore support from Germany would be of immense benefit to Ghana.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi