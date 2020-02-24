Man Jailed 20 Years For Impregnating Daughter

Daniel Kwame Baah

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced 42-year-old man to 20 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for impregnating his own daughter.

The convict, Daniel Kwame Baah, trader, was dragged before the court las Friday charged with the offense of defilement and incest.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Christiana Cann convicted him on his own plea but deferred his sentencing to today.

The convict is said to have forcibly had sex with his own daughter and continued to sexually abuse her on multiple occasions.

His first encounter with the victim, who is 14, and the oldest of his five children is said to have occurred in June last year when he forcibly inserted his finger his daughter’s private part while she was asleep.

He then had canal knowledge of her after the incident and continued to sexually abuse her until she became pregnant.

The vile act was uncovered by the Girl Child Advocate attached to the Anyaa L/A Primary School when they saw the pregnant victim in school uniform and questioned her.

She narrated her ordeal and the matter was reported to the police and the convict was arrested.

Daniel Kwame Baah is facing two counts of defilement of a child under the age of 16 and incest.

The court in passing judgment took into consideration the graveness of the offense and the need to serve as deterrent to others who may attempt to do similar thing.

She sentenced Daniel Kwame Baah to 20 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for each count.

But the sentences run concurrently so he will serve 20 years instead of 40.



BY Gibril Abdul Razak