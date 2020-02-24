‘I Will Sweep Kwadaso Votes’

Vincent Frimpong Manu being hugged by a resident of Kwadaso after filing his forms

VINCENT FRIMPONG Manu, a top contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary elections in the Kwadaso Constituency, is confident of victory.

He stated emphatically after submitting his nomination papers that he was the obvious choice of the NPP delegates in the constituency, whom he described as the ‘kingmakers’ of the party.

“I am sweeping the chunk of the total votes to become the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kwadaso Constituency for the 2020 parliamentary elections. I am overwhelmed with joy and excitement following the high level of support that I have received from the NPP delegates,” Vincent said when he saw the large crowd, including delegates, that followed him to file his papers.

Born and bred at Kwadaso, he said he knew the challenges and opportunities in the constituency and would help to address every development issue.

“I am winning the NPP polls and afterwards I will campaign to help the party to retain the seat and also increase President Akufo-Addo’s votes here. As an MP for Kwadaso, I will work to unite the delegates, ensure accountability and transparency and bring massive development to the constituency,” he promised.

According to him, he has over the years contributed to the growth of the NPP at Kwadaso and if he becomes the MP he will be a servant leader and work to develop Kwadaso.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi