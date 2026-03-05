Man Jailed Three Years For Illegal Hunting

Annor Ofori (middle) flanked by some of the patrol rangers

A 48-year-old man, Annor Ofori, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for illegally hunting in the Ankasa Conservation Area of the Western Region.

The Ankasa Conservation Area includes the Ankasa Forest Reserve and Nini-Suhien National Park and spans across the Jomoro and Ellembelle Districts of the Region.

The rubber tapper had hunted two Maxwell’s Duikers and four giant rats within the protected forest.

He was found guilty on three counts of unauthorized entry into a wildlife protected area, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and illegal hunting of wild animals by the Nkroful District Court, in the Ellembelle District.

Annor was caught by patrol rangers during a routine anti-poaching operation in the Ankasa Reserve.

The patrol rangers retrieved a shotgun, five live cartridges, and a cutlass as well as some of the game or roasted animals.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi