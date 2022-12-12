Man Killed At Besease New Site

The deceased

THE LIFELESS body of a man, believed to be in his early 30’s, has been found in a public place at Besease near Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

What caused the demise of the yet-to-identified man, who is dark in complexion, was not immediately known to the police.

However, the state in which the man’s body was found gave a strong indication that perhaps he was lynched by a mob in the community for unknown reasons.

The deceased was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood, with marks of assault all over his body. The crime scene was also spotted with concrete blocks.

The Mamponteng District Police report, which confirmed the incident, said no arrest has been made yet, adding that the body has been placed in a morgue as investigations are underway.

The report said around 8:30am on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the police had information that an unknown man was lying dead at Besease New Site near Mamponteng.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of an unidentified male adult, believed to be in his early 30’s, wearing jeans trousers and two shirts on top, soaked with blood and lying in an open space at Besease New Site.

“The body was inspected and multiple marks of violence were found on the neck, head, legs and face. Concrete blocks were also lying beside the body to suggest that deceased might have been lynched,” the police report said.

According to the police, the body was inspected and photographed before it was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue, adding that investigations were still underway.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi