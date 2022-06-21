Man Kills 2 Children In Shama

Benjamin Eshun, a resident of Shama Junction in the Western Region has allegedly killed his two children.

The suspect purportedly poisoned the children after a misunderstanding ensued between himself and his wife, Comfort Arthur who threatened to jilt him.

Sources had it that after allegedly poisoning the two children; a male and a female, aged eight and five years respectively, the father decided to commit suicide by taking in some of the alleged poisonous substance but he did not die.

The residents in the area were therefore shocked when the sad news broke out this morning.

According to sources, Benjamin Eshun felt saddened after Comfort Arthur told him she was no longer interested in the relationship for reasons best known to her even though they have two children together.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that Benjamin later told the wife that if she was no longer interested in the relationship then she would no longer have access to the children.

The wife, therefore, sensed that the man could do something bad to the children by his comments and so informed some relatives, and together, they reported the matter to the Shama Police station.

The Police subsequently led them to the house of Benjamin Eshun on Monday evening but upon reaching there, they discovered the door had been locked.

They forced it open and saw the two children foaming from their mouths. They were rushed to the hospital but died Tuesday morning.

The father, who was suspected to have taken some of the poisonous substance, was also found motionless in a supine position and was taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment under police guard.

The wife, Comfort Arthur confirmed the story in an interview with journalists.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi