Man U, Al Nassr Battle …For Onana Signature

Andre Onana

Al Nassr has presented an offer to Andre Onana as they look to compete with Manchester United for the goalkeeper, reports CBS Sports.

The 27-year-old Internazionale player was a standout performer as the Nerazzurri reached last season’s Champions League final, leading to interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, as both Premier League clubs look for new No. 1s.

However, Al Nassr have now prioritised the signing of the Cameroon international, with current keeper David Ospina expected to miss a substantial part of the upcoming season because of an injury.

The Saudi side was previously linked with a move for David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of June. However, in a major blow to the plans of United coach Erik ten Hag, Al Nassr have now turned their attentions to Onana.