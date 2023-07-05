Enrique Takes Over PSG

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is expected to be presented as Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) new head coach with the departure of Christophe Galtier to be announced imminently, sources told ESPN yesterday.

ESPN had initially reported on June 6 that PSG sporting director Luis Campos had informed Galtier he would be fired, and the two parties have spent recent weeks in talks over the termination of the manager’s contract.

Galtier has been summoned to criminal court on December 15 as part of an investigation into racism allegations at his former club Nice.

PSG is expected to present Luis Enrique as the club’s new coach in a news conference today, sources told ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that PSG reached a full contract agreement with Luis Enrique earlier this week and he started working on the squad, recruitments and preparation. However, the French club was waiting until a contractual termination agreement was reached with Galtier first before making the announcement public.

The former Spain and Barcelona coach had expressed interest earlier this year in managing in the Premier League. He has been out of a job since leaving Spain after their elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

Luis Enrique won the Champions League, LaLiga title, and the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge at Barcelona. He went on to win LaLiga once more and the Copa del Rey on two more occasions.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning last Friday over allegations of racist and anti-Muslim comments while he was in charge of Nice from 2021 to 2022.

After his son was released without charge, Galtier was referred to the public prosecutor’s office and will stand trial on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination.