Why Kotoko Dissolved Board, Management Team

It has emerged that Asante Kotoko’s owner, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has dissolved the club’s board following a disappointing season.

Sources have told Ghanasoccernet.com that the dissolution was necessitated following Kotoko’s failure to win any trophies in the just ended season.

The board, led by Dr. Kwame Kyei, was established in 2020 and appointed Nana Yaw Amponsah as the head of the management team in August of that year. The collaboration between the two entities initially yielded success, with the club securing the Ghana Premier League title in their second season.

However, it appears that disagreements have emerged between the management and the board. Dr. Kwame Kyei’s involvement with his own club, Nations FC, which earned a promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, has seemingly diverted his attention away from Asante Kotoko.

In June, Nana Yaw Amponsah addressed the issues within the club’s leadership. He stated, “Personally, I don’t have any issue with Dr. Kwame Kyei as I sit. I give him the maximum respect wherever and whenever I meet him, but our relationship and how to communicate as CEO and his board chairman is not good like the beginning.”

The trophy-less campaign and the lack of harmony within the club’s leadership are said to have led to the decision by the Asantehene to dissolve both the board and the management team. This move signifies the need for a fresh start and a re-evaluation of the club’s direction moving forward.

Kotoko, a club renowned for its rich history and passionate fan base, would have the task of regrouping and rebuilding under new leadership.